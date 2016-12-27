Struggling Darmstadt appoints Torsten Frings as coach

DARMSTADT, Germany — Struggling Bundesliga side Darmstadt is taking a gamble by appointing former Germany midfielder Torsten Frings as coach in a bid to avoid relegation.

Darmstadt, bottom of the German league at the halfway stage, says the 40-year-old Frings has signed a deal to June 2018.

Club president Ruediger Fritsch refers to Frings' experience as a player and says "that's why we are convinced that even without great coaching experience, he will be able to fulfil the task optimally."