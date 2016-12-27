Utah ski resorts get 2 feet of snow over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and snowboarders are flocking to Utah's ski resorts after a holiday weekend storm blanketed most of the state's ski areas with about 2 feet of new snow.

Ski Utah said Tuesday in a news release that two southern Utah resorts recorded the biggest totals. Eagle Point received nearly 4 feet of new snow and Brian Head just over 3 feet.

The resorts near Ogden and Salt Lake City received between 19-26 inches of snow.

The big storm also allowed Cherry Peak Resort in northern Utah to open for its second season. Utah's 14th and newest resort received 10 inches of snow.