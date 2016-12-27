Utah ski resorts get 2 feet of snow over holiday weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and snowboarders are flocking to Utah's ski resorts after a holiday weekend storm blanketed most of the state's ski areas with about 2 feet of new snow.
Ski Utah said Tuesday in a news release that two southern Utah resorts recorded the biggest totals. Eagle Point received nearly 4 feet of new snow and Brian Head just over 3 feet.
The resorts near Ogden and Salt Lake City received between 19-26 inches of snow.
The big storm also allowed Cherry Peak Resort in northern Utah to open for its second season. Utah's 14th and newest resort received 10 inches of snow.
The storm dumped about 8 inches of snow Sunday at lower elevations to make it the second snowiest Christmas on record.