Canes' Staal returns after being kicked in face by skate

PITTSBURGH — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal briefly left a game Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins after being accidentally kicked in the face by a skate.

Penguins forward Carl Hagelin caught Staal around the mouth with his skate during a collision late in the first period. Staal received stiches during the intermission and returned for the start of the second period.

Staal, in his 11th NHL season, was the Penguins' first-round pick during the 2006 draft. He played six seasons in Pittsburgh, tallying 248 points in 431 games, including a career-high 50-point season in 2011-12.