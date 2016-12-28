Daniel Audette leads the way as IceCaps edge Comets 4-3 in overtime

UTICA, N.Y. — Daniel Audette set up two goals in regulation, then scored in 2:44 into overtime as the St. John's Icecaps edged the Utica Comets 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Bobby Farnham, Tom Parisi and Mark MacMillan also scored for the IceCaps (16-12-3), who have won three in a row.

Charlie Lindgren earned the win by making 30 saves for Montreal's AHL affiliate.

Curtis Valk, Jordan Subban and Pascal Pelletier found the back of the net for the Comets (10-14-5), but it wasn't enough to avoid their seventh straight loss.

Thatcher Demko kicked out 23-of-27 shots for Vancouver's AHL team.