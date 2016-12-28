Detroit's Slay able to practice after missing Dallas game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay was on the practice field Wednesday after missing Monday night's game at Dallas with a hamstring injury.

Slay was listed as limited at practice, and so was centre Travis Swanson (concussion). Swanson hasn't played since Dec. 4 at New Orleans.

Slay was in the locker room after practice, but would not talk about his status. Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday night in a game that will decide the NFC North.

The Lions announced Wednesday they have signed cornerback Crezdon Butler and put defensive tackle Stefan Charles on injured reserve.

