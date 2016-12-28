Detroit's Slay able to practice after missing Dallas game
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay was on the practice field Wednesday after missing Monday night's game at Dallas with a hamstring injury.
Slay was listed as limited at practice, and so was
Slay was in the locker room after practice, but would not talk about his status. Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday night in a game that will decide the NFC North.
The Lions announced Wednesday they have signed cornerback Crezdon Butler and put defensive tackle Stefan Charles on injured reserve.
