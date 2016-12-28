Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29
LONDON — Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis at age 29 Wednesday, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries.
In a live broadcast on Facebook, Ivanovic said "it was a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate." The Serb won 15 tour titles, including the 2008 French Open, and is now ranked No. 63.
"It's been well-known that I've been hampered by injuries. ... I can only play if I can perform up to my own high standards and I can no longer do that," she said. "So it's time to move on."
Ivanovic became a UNICEF national ambassador for Serbia in 2007 and says that position will figure in her plans.
"I will become an ambassador of sport and healthy life. I will also explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion
A finalist at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008, Ivanovic lost in the first round of this year's U.S. Open to 89th-ranked Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic. It was her second consecutive exit in the first round at Flushing Meadows.
Ivanovic announced a week later she would take the rest of the season off because of wrist and toe injuries, saying she had a recurring wrist injury and would also have surgery on a toe she broke at the Australian Open in January 2015.
"Ana is a true champion and a great ambassador for the sport of women's tennis," WTA CEO Steve Simon said