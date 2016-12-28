Francis Perron scores go-ahead goal, Binghamton downs Toronto 3-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Chris Driedger made 25 saves and Francis Perron put his team ahead for good as the Binghamton Senators downed the visiting Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Kasperi Kapanen made it 1-0 for the Marlies (13-14-2) at 17:21 of the first period, but Ben Harpur responded for Ottawa's AHL partner a little over a minute later to tie it after 20 minutes.

Perron scored the go-ahead goal 3:01 into the second and Max McCormick added an empty netter late in the third as the Senators (11-17-3) avoided their third straight loss.

Garret Sparks stopped 29-of-31 shots for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.