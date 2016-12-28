Hall of Fame game moved to Thursday night to start preseason

CANTON, Ohio — The Hall of Fame game will be played on a Thursday night next August, two days before the inductions into the pro football shrine.

The hall announced Wednesday the change in schedule. Previously, the game was played on a Sunday night, one night after the inductions.

Next summer, the game will be played on Aug. 3. Participants will be announced in early 2017.

Last summer's game was cancelled because the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was unplayable.

Finalists for the class of 2017 will be revealed Tuesday, and the enshrinees will be selected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl.

