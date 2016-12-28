Infantino: 'Necessary actions & sanctions' on Russian doping

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says any "necessary actions and sanctions" will be taken after investigators alleged that Russian soccer players had suspicious drug-test samples covered up.

Emails released by the World Anti-Doping Agency showed there were five suspicious samples in the Russian men's under-17 and under-21 national teams in 2013 and 2014.

Infantino says "if anything has happened with regards to doping cases in football which were covered up and which now are unveiled, then both FIFA as well as UEFA, depending on what the competence is for these particular cases, will be dealing with them and we will take the necessary actions and sanctions."

Then-sports minister Vitaly Mutko, who sits on FIFA's ruling council, has also been accused of covering up a positive result in the Russian league.