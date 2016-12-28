Ingles' 3-pointer helps Jazz beat Lakers 102-100

LOS ANGELES — Joe Ingles probably wasn't the guy the Los Angeles Lakers figured would take the shot in the closing seconds to beat them.

The 29-year-old forward is the definition of journeyman, playing in three different countries — Australia, Spain and Israel — before coming to the United States.

But the ball found its way to Ingles all alone beyond the 3-point line with 21.6 seconds left Tuesday and he calmly swished the shot to lead the Utah Jazz to a 102-100 victory, snapping a three-game losing streak.

"Joe (Johnson) set a great screen," Ingles said. "Obviously the play wasn't set up for me. I was wide open and got a good look."

Ingles is only Utah's ninth-leading scorer (6.5 points per game), but he leads the NBA in 3-point field-goal percentage (.477).

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 31 points and nine rebounds. Ingles finished with 13 points and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers had a last chance to win the game in the final seconds. Coach Luke Walton called a play for D'Angelo Russell to hit Lou Williams off a screen, but Utah coach Quin Snyder surprised the Lakers by putting the 6-foot-10 Ingles on the 6-1 Williams.

Ingles had him smothered and Russell forced a 3-point attempt that was an airball.

"D'Angelo ended up taking a tough shot," Walton said. "He's trying to run the play the coach called. I give him respect for that. That last possession is on me."

Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for his team-high ninth double-double for the Lakers, who have lost 13 of their last 15. Williams added 22 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth quarter.

"When we defend down the stretch and get stops, that's when we win," Snyder said. "It happened that we hit a couple of shots too, but that's been the pattern with this group."

It was a rough night for the Lakers' two No. 2 picks. Russell went 2 for 11 from the field and Brandon Ingram was 2 for 5.

"We think we have one of the best defences in the league," Ingles said. "Defensively we were very good."

TIP-INS

Jazz: Guard Rodney Hood made his second start since being out one game with the flu and dropping 10 pounds. ... Guard George Hill remained out with a sprained left big toe.

Lakers: Assistant coach Mark Madsen missed the game after an emergency appendectomy. ... When all five starters scored in double figures on Christmas against the Clippers, it marked the first time the Lakers had pulled that off since April 12, 2015. ... Forward Larry Nance Jr. (bone bruise left knee) is off crutches and two days into his rehab.

THAT'S A SERIES

Lakers centre Timofey Mozgov had a series to remember, or forget, with just over 4 minutes to play in the first quarter. First he went up for an uncontested slam and missed. The rebound went to teammate Jordan Clarkson, who passed back to Mozgov under the basket. He bobbled it for a turnover. Then seemingly eager to make amends, he went down on the other end to grab a rebound off a shot by Utah's Rudy Gobert, but tipped it in.

HAYWARD HOT

The smooth-shooting forward hit on 10-of-17 field goals, going 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts. The 26-year-old Hayward is averaging a career-high 22.0 points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Return home to host Philadelphia on Thursday. The Jazz are on a seven-game winning streak against the Sixers.