Jets' Khiry Robinson on IR after breaking leg for 3rd time

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have placed running back Khiry Robinson on injured reserve after he broke his right leg for the third time in 13 months.

Robinson was injured last Saturday in his first game back since breaking the leg in the preseason finale at Philadelphia in September. He was waived/injured on Sept. 4 and re-signed with the Jets on Dec. 7.

Robinson first injured the leg while playing for New Orleans against the Giants on Nov. 1, 2015.

The Jets also announced Wednesday that they signed running back Brandon Burks from the practice squad and signed tight end M.J. McFarland to the practice squad.

Burks, an undrafted free agent out of Troy, was with Green Bay earlier this season before signing with the Jets two weeks ago.

McFarland was signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Texas-El Paso and waived/injured in September.

