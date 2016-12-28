Jonathan Toews a source of inspiration for Team Canada's Tyson Jost

TORONTO — It was just a quick phone call a long time ago, but it meant a whole lot to Team Canada forward Tyson Jost.

Though he doesn't remember when it happened, Jost got a chance to speak to his hockey hero, Jonathan Toews. The 18-year-old from the Edmonton suburb of St. Albert has always looked up to the Chicago Blackhawks captain and Canadian hockey legend.

"I just admired how he played," Jost said. "He's been my favourite player for quite some time."

Jost admittedly hopped on the Blackhawks bandwagon while his local Edmonton Oilers squad stumbled. He was always especially taken with Toews, adoring his passion, skill, leadership ability and proclivity to dominate at both ends.

Picked 10th overall by the Colorado Avalanche at last June's NHL draft, Jost has tried to follow the path Toews set. He's currently a freshman at the University of North Dakota, Toews' alma mater.

Toews, who spent two seasons in Grand Forks before stepping into the NHL at age 19, remains a legendary figure at UND. Jost spots his jersey at Ralph Engelstad Arena all the time. He hears all kinds of stories about Toews from the coaches too. They rave about the kind of worker he was and how much dedication he had for the program and hockey in general.

"It's definitely nice, just because I get to hear maybe what he was (like) behind closed doors," Jost said.

It's well known at UND, for instance, that Toews would text the coaching staff between classes, hoping he could shoot pucks or work on some sort of skill. Jost also heard how, even as a 17-year-old among those much older, Toews wasn't afraid to stand up in the dressing room and assert himself vocally.

It's become UND tradition now for players to work on their hockey skills between classes, Jost says, just as Toews did.

"I think he just kind of set the standard there at UND," Jost said of program that's also featured such NHLers as Zach Parise, T.J. Oshie and Travis Zajac. "It's just part of the tradition now where everybody tries to get better at that program."

In particular, Jost has tried to take the leadership wisdom he's gleaned about Toews, who became Chicago's captain at age 20, and employ it himself. Jost describes himself as a natural leader, one who's willing to stand up and say something if necessary, just as his hockey hero might.

Even if he can't remember every detail of his conversation with Toews, it's clear the opportunity to speak with him had an impact.

A six foot, 191-pound centre playing left wing for Canada, Jost can only hope to earn a sliver of Toews' international success. Toews has an incredible 47-1-1 record when representing Canada, capturing two Olympic gold medals, a world championship crown, a World Cup of Hockey title and two golds at the world junior event.

His performance at the 2007 tournament is still the stuff of Canadian hockey mythology. Toews scored three shootout goals in a semifinal win over the United States.

Asked if he remembered watching, when he would have been only nine, Jost replies: "Do I ever!"

Jost recalls seeing the action unfold in the basement of his home in St. Albert. It wasn't only Toews that stuck out that day, but Carey Price, who stopped 34 of 35 shots against the Americans and clinched the shootout victory with a save on Peter Mueller.

Jost, who has a goal and an assist in Canada's first two games this week (both wins), can only hope for a similar moment himself at this world junior tournament.