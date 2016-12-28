Sports

DeMar DeRozan passes Chris Bosh for most points in Raptors history

DeRozan needed 15 points to set the new franchise mark entering Wednesday's game against Golden State.

DeMar DeRozan is officially the Toronto Raptors' all-time leading scorer.

Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan is officially the Toronto Raptors' all-time leading scorer.

OAKLAND, Calif. — DeMar DeRozan has passed Chris Bosh to become the Toronto Raptors' all-time leading scorer.

DeRozan needed 15 points to set the new franchise mark entering Wednesday's game against Golden State.

He surpassed Bosh late in the second quarter with a pull-up shot from just inside the free throw line that lifted him to 10,276 points in a Toronto uniform.

Chris Bosh scored 10,275 points with Toronto.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular