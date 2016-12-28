DeMar DeRozan passes Chris Bosh for most points in Raptors history
DeRozan needed 15 points to set the new franchise mark entering Wednesday's game against Golden State.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — DeMar DeRozan has passed Chris Bosh to become the Toronto Raptors' all-time leading scorer.
DeRozan needed 15 points to set the new franchise mark entering Wednesday's game against Golden State.
He surpassed Bosh late in the second quarter with a pull-up shot from just inside the free throw line that lifted him to 10,276 points in a Toronto uniform.
Chris Bosh scored 10,275 points with Toronto.