Spurs' Leonard sitting out first game with stomach bug

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard missed his first game of the season Wednesday night, sitting out against the Phoenix Suns with a stomach virus.

It is the fourth time in Leonard's six-year career he has been sidelined by the ailment.

"He just couldn't keep anything down today," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "So, he just stayed home."

The 6-foot-7 forward leads the Spurs in scoring with a career-high 24.4 average. Leonard has scored 30-plus points in eight games this season after reaching that mark only four times previously in his career.