Anthony Mantha scores winner, Red Wings beats Senators 3-2 in overtime

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators would have preferred to make Daniel Alfredsson's special night perfect from start to finish, but they fell just short.

The Detroit Red Wings spoiled the party as they defeated Ottawa 3-2 in overtime Thursday night.

The Senators retired Alfredsson's No. 11 prior to the game in an emotionally filled ceremony, but were unable to ride the momentum.

"The crowd was into it and we had energy in the building to get us going," said Senators captain and close friend Erik Karlsson.

"We started pretty good and as the game went on again we started throwing pucks away and kept standing still and they played with possession for most part of the second half of the game."

Anthony Mantha scored the game winner at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan turned over the puck.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar each scored for the Red Wings (16-16-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up a Senators fan, made 26 saves.

"I thought it was (Coreau's) best game that he's played for us of the three," said Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

"I thought he looked the most calm, I thought he looked the most compact. He made big saves in the first when they were pushing. Obviously he gave up the one at the end of the first, but he made big saves up until that point so I thought he did a real good job."

Derick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators (20-12-4) as Mike Condon, playing in his 13th straight game, made 26 saves.

Due to the ceremony the puck didn't drop until after 8 p.m. local time.

The 20,011 fans, making it the first sellout of the season, kept the celebration going as they cheered for their former captain at the 11:11 mark of every period.

There were a number of momentum shifts throughout the game, but the Senators were slow to start and seemed to slide late in the game.

"I thought our first couple shifts were good and then as soon as they scored that goal they took over the first part of that period," said Brassard.

"After that we bounced back and we came out pretty good, we were shooting and we were pretty good on the forecheck. I feel like that was the story of the game. Every time the momentum was switching on the other side it was their time, it was our time and at the end of the game they just found a way to get that goal."

After a number of small crowds this season the Senators admitted it was nice to have a big crowd on hand.

"It was a good night," said Brassard. "It was a great night to play hockey and fans were behind us the whole night and as a hockey player that's obviously what you're looking for."

Tied 2-2, the Senators failed to take advantage of a five-on-three for 1:16 as they managed just one shot on Coreau.

"When you have a five-on-three you have to find a way to score a big goal," said Brassard.

Trailing 2-1, the Red Wings tied the game midway through the period when Henrik Zetterberg fed Tatar a stretch pass to send him alone and he made the most of it beating Condon.

The Senators took its first lead of the game at the five-minute mark of the second as Brassard fed Stone with a great pass for his 11th of the season.

The Red Wings opened the scoring at the four-minute mark as Vanek's shot was re-directed, leaving Condon little chance of making a save.

Ottawa tied things up with seconds remaining in the first as Mike Hoffman found Brassard, who beat Coreau short side.