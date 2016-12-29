Bears try to avoid winless road record; Vikings aim for .500

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won four straight vs. Bears at home. ... This is fourth time in 12 years Vikings have hosted Bears in season finale with no playoff implications for either team. ... This will be worst finish by Bears since 2002, when they went 4-12. Last time they had fewer than four wins in non-strike year was 1973, when they went 3-11. ... Bears trying to avoid first winless road record since 1974 team went 0-7. ... Bears RB Jordan Howard had season-best 153 yards rushing in last meeting. He's seventh in NFL with 1,178 yards and is 60 yards short of Matt Forte's franchise record for rookie set in 2008. ... Bears QB Matt Barkley will make sixth straight start. He has three 300-yard games but eight interceptions in last two games. ... Loss by Vikings would give them losing record for fifth time in last seven years. ... Vikings QB Sam Bradford leads league with 71.3 completion percentage, which would be all-time NFL record. Drew Brees is current record holder with 71.2 per cent in 2011 for Saints. ... WR Adam Thielen has 960 yards receiving, seeking to become first Vikings player with 1,000 yards receiving since Sidney Rice in 2009. Stefon Diggs also has 903 yards. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has 12 sacks, most among all DEs in league. ... Fantasy Tip: Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson leads NFL with average of 31.5 yards per kickoff return and would set record with third time leading league in four-year career.