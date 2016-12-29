Chiefs seek AFC West title vs bottom-dweller Chargers

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rematch of season opener, when Chiefs rallied from 27-10 deficit in fourth quarter to win 33-27 in OT. Was first of six blown fourth-quarter leads for Chargers. ... This could be final Chargers game in San Diego after 56 years. Team Chairman Dean Spanos is threatening to relocate to Los Angeles; has until Jan. 15 to decide. Fans also thought 2015 finale was last in San Diego for Chargers as Spanos was then trying to move to Carson. ... Chiefs have clinched playoff spot; will win AFC West and clinch first-round bye if they beat Chargers, Raiders lose at Denver. Games kick off at same time. ... Chiefs are in playoffs for third time in four seasons under coach Andy Reid. ... Homecoming for Chiefs QB Alex Smith, who played high school and college games at Qualcomm Stadium. ... Chargers will finish last in AFC West for second straight year under coach Mike McCoy; are missing playoffs for third time in four seasons under McCoy, sixth time in seven seasons overall. ... McCoy on hot seat; he is 27-36 in four years. Chargers went to playoffs McCoy's first season, 2013; were 8-4 going into December 2014, have gone 10-25 since. ... Chargers have lost 12 of 13 division games. ... This is 14th losing season since Spanos family bought Chargers in 1984, vs. 12 winning seasons, seven at .500. ... Chargers' Antonio Gates needs one TD catch to tie Tony Gonzalez's NFL record for TD grabs by tight end, 111. ... Fantasy Tip: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon hopes to play after missing last two games with hip injury. Needs 3 yards for first 1,000-yard season.