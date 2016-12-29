Cowboys tune up for playoffs, go for sweep of Eagles

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys already clinched home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs. ... QB Dak Prescott leads NFL rookies in yards passing (3,630), TDs (23) and rating (105.6). ... Prescott's 13 wins are tied for most by rookie QB in NFL history held by Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger. ... Rookie RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL with 1,631 yards rushing and is third with 15 TDs rushing. Needs 178 yards to break Eric Dickerson's rookie record (1,808). ... TE Jason Witten (1,088) needs seven catches to pass Hall of Famer Tim Brown (1,094) for sixth on career list. ... WR Dez Bryant had three TDs, including one passing last week. ... DE David Irving has three sacks and forced fumble in last two games. ... LB Sean Lee is third player in team history with three, 100-tackle seasons (145). ... CB Orlando Scandrick has two forced fumbles and interception in last three games. ... Eagles would finish 7-9 for second straight season with win. ... QB Carson Wentz ranks second among NFL rookies to Prescott with 3,537 yards passing and 14 TDs. He is only two completions shy of NFL rookie record (354) set by Sam Bradford in 2010. ... Leading rusher Ryan Mathews became third RB placed on injured reserve this month. ... WR Jordan Matthews had career-high 11 catches for 65 yards and TD in last meeting. Has 26 receptions for 278 yards and three TDs in past three meetings. ... S Malcolm Jenkins, who has two pick-6s this season, leads all active safeties with six career interception returns for TD. He ranks eighth all-time among NFL safeties. ... K Caleb Sturgis (33 for 38) needs one field goal to set single-season team record. ... Fantasy Tip: Eagles rookie RB Byron Marshall is expected to get most of workload. He's only played in one game and ran for 22 yards on nine carries vs. Ravens. Marshall should be buy-low option in weekly leagues.