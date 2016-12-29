Dolphins CB Maxwell, LB Jenkins out against Patriots
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Jelani Jenkins are expected to miss Sunday's regular-season finale against New England because of injuries.
Miami will also be without safety Isa Abdul-Quddus, who suffered a season-ending neck injury last week at Buffalo.
Maxwell is expected to sit out his second game in a row because of an ankle injury, defensive
The Dolphins hope both will return for the playoffs next week.
