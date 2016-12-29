India, Australia to play 4 tests in South Africa in 2017-18

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Cricket South Africa says India and Australia will both tour for four-test series in late 2017 and early 2018.

CSA announced part of their fixtures for next season on Thursday, with trips by Bangladesh, India and Australia all confirmed.

Bangladesh will play two tests, three one-day internationals and two Twenty20 games in September and October 2017.

Australia will be in South Africa in February and March 2018 for four tests, with exact dates still to be worked out.