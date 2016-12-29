Lynn makes debut as Bills coach vs. Jets after replacing Rex

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Anthony Lynn makes NFL head coaching debut after getting interim tag following firing of Rex Ryan earlier in week. Lynn, Bills' assistant head coach and offensive co-ordinator , is considered candidate for permanent job. ... Bills missing playoffs for 17th straight year, NFL's longest active streak and tied for fifth longest in league history. ... Buffalo starting EJ Manuel at QB instead of Tyrod Taylor, with Lynn calling it "a business decision" by team. Manuel will make first start since Oct. 25, 2015, 34-31 loss to Jacksonville at London's Wembley Stadium when he turned over ball on three consecutive possessions — two of which were returned for touchdowns. ... Bills coming off franchise-best 589 yards offence vs. Dolphins, and have 1,040 total yards, including 552 yards rushing, in past two games. ... Bills' 28 TD runs are franchise record. Could become 10th NFL team to score 30, and first since 2008 Carolina Panthers. ... RB LeSean McCoy has 13 TD runs, tied for second most in franchise history. Has four games with 100 or more yards rushing and two or more TD runs, tied for most in franchise history. ... RB Reggie Bush has 12 carries for minus-3 yards, and could be first NFL running back to finish season with negative yards rushing with 10 or more carries. ... Charles Clay one of five TEs with 50 or more catches and three or more TD receptions in each of past four seasons. ... Buffalo has allowed 30 points five times and given up 400 yards four times — both matching last year's totals. ... Bills have no sacks in three of past four after getting 33 in first 11 games. ... Jets starting Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB after Bryce Petty tore left rotator cuff last Saturday vs. Patriots. Coach Todd Bowles going with veteran over rookie Christian Hackenberg, who will be active for first time in NFL career. Second-rounder unlikely to play unless Fitzpatrick is injured. ... Fitzpatrick threw for 374 yards and TD with 116.5 rating in last meeting, and won AFC offensive player of week. ... RB Bilal Powell needs 27 yards from scrimmage to join Matt Forte as only RB duo in franchise history to each notch 1,000 yards in same season. ... Forte, who missed last week with shoulder and knee injuries, needs 24 yards from scrimmage to become fifth RB in NFL history with 1,100 or more in each of first nine seasons. ... Jets have been outscored 75-16 in last two, both to AFC East rivals: 34-13 vs. Miami; 41-3 at New England. ... Fantasy Tip: Clay has come on strong, with four TD catches in last three games and might be safety valve for Manuel. Could be strong play vs. Jets, who have struggled mightily vs. TEs this season.