OHL Roundup: Petes extend win streak to eight with 7-5 victory over 67's

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Gallant struck twice and Jonathan Ang had a goal and three assists as the Peterborough Petes kept their winning streak alive by rallying for a 7-5 victory on Thursday against the Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kyle Jenkins, C.J. Clarke, Logan DeNoble and Matthew Timms supplied the rest of the offence as Peterborough (19-11-4) scored four unanswered goals in the second half of the third period to erase a 5-3 deficit and extend their win streak to eight games.

Artur Tyanulin scored once and set up two more for the 67's (15-16-5), who also got goals from Nolan Gardiner, Patrick White, Travis Barron and Sam Bitten.

Peterborough netminder Dylan Wells made 25 saves for the win as Leo Lazarev kicked out 31-of-37 shots for Ottawa.

The Petes went 1 for 3 on the power play while the 67's failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

WOLVES 3 BATTALION 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Aiden Jamieson scored 2:53 into overtime as Sudbury handed the Battalion their sixth loss in a row.

Zach Bowman turned away 37-of-39 shots for the Wolves (15-18-2), who got first-period goals from Liam Dunda and Shane Bulitka.

Brett McKenzie and Brad Chenier responded for North Bay (15-17-3). Brent Moran made 28 saves in defeat.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Colton White broke a 3-3 deadlock at 18:56 of the third as Sault Ste. Marie edged the Spirit.

Connor Timms had a pair of goals and David Miller also scored for the league-leading Greyhounds (25-8-2). Matthew Villalta made 28 saves for the win.

Kirill Maksimov, Brady Gilmour and Hayden Hodgson found the back of the net for Saginaw (13-15-6), which is on a four-game slide. Brendan Bonello turned away 28 shots in defeat.

---

RANGERS 2 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jake Henderson set up the game's first goal, then scored the eventual winner as Kitchener slipped past the Spitfires.

Adam Mascherin also scored for the Rangers (19-11-2) while Luke Opilka made 34 saves for the victory in net.

Jeremiah Addison scored the lone goal for Windsor (22-6-5). Michael DiPietro stopped 16-of-18 shots in a losing cause.

---

ICEDOGS 5 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Akil Thomas sparked the rally in the second period as Niagara scored four straight to come back and beat the Colts.

Danial Singer, Ondrej Machala, Matthew Phillp and Johnny Corneil also scored for the IceDogs (11-16-7), who erased a 3-1 deficit. Stephen Dhillon made 35 saves for the win.

Ben Hawerchuk, Giordano Finoro and Aidan Brown supplied the offence for Barrie (10-19-4), which got a 30-save outing from David Ovsjannikov.