Penguins goalie Murray out with lower-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that Murray is "week to week." Murray left Wednesday night's comeback victory over Carolina after the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief as the Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win.

Murray helped the Penguins to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup last spring. The 22-year-old is 13-3-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the Penguins, who began Thursday atop the Metropolitan Division.