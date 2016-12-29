Porzingis' blocks charity up to $43,000 for NY hoop program

NEW YORK — Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis' campaign to raise money through his blocked shots has generated $43,000 thus far for a New York-area youth basketball organization.

Porzingis pledged to donate $500 to the RENS for each block, and New York real estate developer Keith Rubenstein, the founder of Somerset Partners and a longtime Knicks season-ticket holder, announced he was matching Porzingis' contribution for $1,000 per block.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis has 43 blocks in the five weeks of the "KrisStops" program, raising his average to 1.9 per game to rank seventh in the NBA.