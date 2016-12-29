Raiders look to wrap up AFC West title

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders win or Chiefs loss clinches AFC West title for Oakland. ... QB Matt McGloin starts in place of Derek Carr, who broke right leg last weekend and underwent surgery. McGloin's last start came in 2013 as rookie. ... Raiders are 38 yards passing shy of 4,000 for season. It would mark first time in franchise history team has back-to-back seasons of 4,000 yards passing. ... Oakland looking for first sweep of Broncos since 2010. ... DE Khalil Mack had five sacks in win over Denver on Dec. 13, 2015. ... K Sebastian Janikowski hit 63-yard field goal in Denver on Sept. 12, 2011, tying-then NFL record. ... WR Amari Cooper needs 90 yards receiving for 1,200, most by Raiders receiver since Jerry Rice had 1,211 in 2002 when Oakland went to Super Bowl. ... Raiders looking for first 13-win season since 1976 season, when they won Super Bowl. ... Defending Super Bowl champion Broncos playing for pride after being eliminated last weekend. ... Broncos have scored NFL-best 110 points off turnovers. ... Team is third in sacks (40) and second in QB hits (109). ... OLB Von Miller is second in sacks with 13 1/2. Fellow OLB DeMarcus Ware went on injured reserve because of balky back that requires surgery. ... QBs Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch will split snaps Sunday. ... WR Demaryius Thomas is one catch from tying Lionel Taylor (543) for third-most receptions in team history. ... Denver will play on New Year's Day for third time, beat Oakland 20-17 in 1977 AFC championship game, lost to Kansas City 7-3 in 2011. ... Fantasy Tip: Your league still going? Need QB in a pinch? Go with McGloin, especially with Siemian and Lynch sharing snaps.