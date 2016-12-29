Seahawks look for 7th straight win vs 49ers

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks have won six straight in series, including 2013 NFC title game. ... Seattle clinches first-round bye with win and Atlanta loss or tie. But Seahawks have lost three of five. ... Seattle WR Doug Baldwin needs three catches to break Bobby Engram's team record of 94 in season and eight to reach 100. ... Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can tie Matt Ryan for most QB wins in first five seasons with 56. ... Seattle has scored 16 points on opening drive, second worst in NFL. ... San Francisco has won eight straight regular-season finales. ... 49ers snapped franchise-record 13-game losing streak last week. ... San Francisco gets top pick in draft with loss and Cleveland win. ... 49ers has allowed franchise-worst 455 points this season. ... San Francisco WR Rod Streater has TD catches in consecutive games. ... 49ers rookie DE DeForest Buckner has three sacks in past three games. ... Fantasy Tip: If Seattle RB Thomas Rawls' shoulder is healthy, he could be good option. Rawls ran for 209 yards vs. San Francisco last year and Niners have worst run defence in NFL.