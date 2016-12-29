Silfverberg's go-ahead goal in third leads Ducks over Flames 3-1

CALGARY — Jakob Silfverberg made the right call when he went to his back-up plan.

Silfverberg notched the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period on Thursday as the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game winless skid with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

"I was thinking pass first but then their (defence) made a pretty good play and slid and I just had to get the shot off," said Silfverberg, who was in on a 2-on-1 with Andrew Cogliano. "I just tried to fire it quick and it happened to find a pretty good spot."

The perfect 40-foot wrist shot beat Chad Johnson over his shoulder to make it goals in three consecutive games for Silfverberg, who is up to 11 on the season.

"Big win for us and hopefully this will bring some momentum coming into a tough game tomorrow against Vancouver. Hopefully we can keep building off this," said Silfverberg, who played in his 300th NHL game.

Co-starring in the victory was goaltender John Gibson, who had 31 stops as Anaheim was outshot 32-25.

"I thought we got better as the game went along," said Gibson, who improved to 12-9-6. "They jumped on us a little bit in the first period but once we weathered that storm, we got our power play going and settled down from there and locked it down."

Special teams also played a big role with Anaheim's power play, ranked second in the league, going 2 for 6 while the penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4 against a Flames power play that has been No. 1 in the NHL in December, entering the night 15-for-41.

"Special teams do have a huge impact on your success and your ability to have success," said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle. "If you don't have penalty killing, your chances of winning goes down dramatically. You can survive without a power play but you can't survive without penalty killing and more so on the road."

Antoine Vermette and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim (18-12-7). Ryan Kesler had two assists and also got under the skin of the Flames, drawing two penalties.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (19-17-2), which falls three points behind the Ducks in the Pacific Division.

"We can play 5-on-5 with any team," said Johnson. "When you're shorthanded, you're not going to score goals and it's going to be hard to get momentum. When you take penalties, it just kills you. Even late in the third when it's a 2-1 game, we're taking penalties. It just can't happen."

The Ducks added an insurance goal on the power play at 8:30 of the third.

After Dennis Wideman's delay of game put the Flames down two men for 1:03, Calgary survived the 5-on-3 portion but Rakell knocked a puck in from a scramble on the ensuing one-man advantage.

Before Anaheim took the 2-1 lead, Calgary had two chances.

In the final seconds of the second while shorthanded, a Ryan Getzlaf turnover near the Calgary blue line resulted in a clear 2-on-0 with Sam Bennett and Alex Chiasson. But the pair made one pass too many and Bennett's shot attempt from in deep hit the side of the net.

"I'm frustrated," said Bennett. "I've got to capitalize. You don't get chances like that too often."

Early in the third, Backlund hit the goal post on a Calgary power play.

Backlund opened the scoring at 11:09 when he split the Ducks defence and slipped his 10th goal past Gibson. Vermette tied it 6:16 into the second.

Johnson finished with 22 stops to fall to 13-8-1. He's lost his last four starts.