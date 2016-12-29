Wednesday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Wednesday's Games
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
At Montreal
Sweden 4 Switzerland 2
At Toronto
United States 5 Slovakia 2
---
2017 Spengler Cup
HC Lugano 4 Mountfield HK 3
HC Dinamo Minsk 5 HC Davos 4
---
NHL
Vancouver 2 Los Angeles 1
Toronto 3 Florida 2 (SO)
Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 2
---
AHL
St. John's 4 Utica 3 (OT)
Binghamton 3 Toronto 1
Syracuse 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids 3 Cleveland 2
Lehigh Valley 4 Rochester 2
Chicago 6 Rockford 2
Milwaukee 3 Iowa 0
Bridgeport 5 Springfield 4 (OT)
Tucson 4 Stockton 1
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Golden State 121 Toronto 111
Charlotte 120 Orlando 101
Washington 111 Indiana 105
Atlanta 102 New York 98 (OT)
Milwaukee 119 Detroit 94
Chicago 101 Brooklyn 99
New Orleans 102 L.A. Clippers 98
San Antonio 119 Phoenix 98
Denver 105 Minnesota 103
Portland 102 Sacramento 89
---