Carolina's Bickell determined to return to hockey despite MS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bryan Bickell says he doesn't want to let multiple sclerosis end his hockey career.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward said during the first intermission of Friday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks that "my mindset is to get back on the ice, and I think I can do that."

The Hurricanes announced Bickell's diagnosis last month, and he's been on injured reserve since Nov. 11.

He says his treatment includes a round of medication once a month, which he began taking "a couple of weeks ago."