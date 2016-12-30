John Quenneville scores twice to lead AHL Devils in victory over Marlies
ALBANY, N.Y. — John Quenneville scored twice to lead the Albany Devils to a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Ben Sexton and Blake Pietila, into an empty net, also scored for Albany (17-13-1).
Colin Greening and Andrew Nielsen replied for the Marlies (13-15-2), Toronto's AHL affiliate.
Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves while Jhonas Enroth stopped 31 shots for the Marlies.