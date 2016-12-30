Switzerland beats Denmark 5-4 in shootout in world juniors

MONTREAL — Marco Miranda scored the only shootout goal to give Switzerland a 5-4 victory over Denmark on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship.

Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals from Group A, leaving defending champion Finland in the relegation round.

Fabian Zehnder scored twice for Switzerland, and Nico Hischier and Nando Eggenberger added goals.

Alexander True and Mathias From each had a goal and an assist for Denmark, and Joachim Blichfeld and Niklas Andersen also scored.

In Group B, Slovakia faced Latvia on Friday night in Toronto.