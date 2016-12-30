Wallmark scores overtime winner as AHL Checkers topple Moose 3-2

WINNIPEG — Lucas Wallmark scored 1:58 into overtime as the Charlotte Checkers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Jake Chelios and Levko Koper scored for Charlotte (12-17-2) in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Kyle Connor, on a power play, and Kevin Czuczman scored for the Moose (12-12-5), the Winnipeg's AHL affiliate.