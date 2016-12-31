Henrik Sedin scores in overtime as Vancouver Canucks edge Anaheim Ducks 3-2

VANCOUVER — After watching the Anaheim Ducks miss on a couple clear-cut chances in overtime, Henrik Sedin made no mistake at the other end.

The Canucks captain scored at 4:01 of the extra period Friday as Vancouver defeated Anaheim 3-2.

Sedin took a slick saucer pass from Loui Eriksson on a 2-on-1 before burying his ninth of the season off the television camera in the Anaheim net moments after Ryan Getzlaf fired wide and Cam Folwer saw his shot stopped on odd-man rushes for the Ducks.

"This is the 3-on-3," said Sedin. "They could have won. We're happy to take the win and move on."

Eriksson and Jack Skille scored in regulation for Vancouver (16-18-3). Ryan Miller made 24 saves to get the victory.

"You're going to get chances against (in OT)," said Miller. "You just have to survive."

Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell replied for Anaheim (18-12-8), which lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (12-0-1).

John Gibson stopped 23 shots as the Ducks fell to 0-7 in OT.

"We suck at 3-on-3," said Getzlaf. "The 3-on-3 is a totally different game than anyone has ever played and we've got to talk a little bit more about our strategy.

"We had some looks, we had two 2-on-1s and we didn't score — that's the difference in the hockey game. They buried it when they had the chance."

The Ducks, who beat Calgary 3-1 on Thursday, were also left fuming after getting just one power play to the Canucks' seven.

"I have an opinion of the referees, but I don't think I should share it with you," said Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle. "It would cost me some money. I'll just leave it at that."

The Ducks entered play 13-2-3 against Vancouver over the clubs' prior 18 meetings, and 8-1-2 in the last 11 at Rogers Arena.

"It's a really nice win," said Miller. "It's nice to beat that team."

Down 2-1 after two periods, the Canucks tied it up at 2:02 of the third when Bo Horvat made a nice play behind the net to lose Rakell before feeding the puck into the slot. Alexander Edler's initial shot eventually found its way to Skille, who followed up his own rebound to bury his fourth.

Miller made a couple of nice saves to keep things level with under five minutes to go in regulation, stopping two chances for Ondrej Kase before staring down Shea Theodore in the slot.

Vancouver's power play got its seventh opportunity — the unit scored in the second period — with just over two minutes remaining, but failed to even register a shot on target.

The Ducks stretched a 1-0 first-period lead to two just 52 seconds into the second when Hampus Lindholm's shot glanced off Canucks forward Brandon Sutter and leaked behind Miller in the Vancouver crease. Rakell jabbed at Miller's pad while Vancouver defenceman Troy Stecher attempted to seal the puck under his goalie, but it wound up dribbling over the line.

Vancouver challenged the play for goaltender interference, however the call on the ice stood after video review to give Rakell his 16th.

"We thought on the bench that he pushed the pad in, for sure," said Sedin. "I thought the puck was laying still and if he doesn't push the pad the puck doesn't go in.

"(The referee) said it wasn't a big enough touch and he said our stick was there as well. I don't know."

The Canucks, who downed Los Angeles 2-1 at home on Wednesday, finally got on the board at 7:59 on their fourth power play of the night when Ben Hutton's point shot was tipped by Eriksson for his eighth.

Miller kept his team within one later in the period on a spectacular desperation save. A loose puck off the end boards found its way into the slot to Corey Perry, whose scooped backhand effort was snagged by a down-and-out Miller with the glove.

"Just reaching back and really trying to get everything I could in the way," said Miller. "Luckily he didn't get all of it and I was able to stretch."

Vancouver's power play connected early Wednesday against the Kings, but came up empty on two first-period opportunities Friday while also giving up a short-handed goal.

Getzlaf moved in on harmless-looking 2-on-2 rush with Joseph Cramarossa near the tail end of the Canucks' second man advantage before taking a pass and ripping his fifth after catching Miller going the wrong way.

"We didn't get the start we wanted," said Miller. "We started to turn things at the midpoint of the game.

"As long as we're close, we feel like we're in it."

Notes: The Canucks, now 5-15-2 when trailing after 40 minutes, have still yet to win two consecutive games in regulation this season. ... Vancouver forward Alexandre Burrows played the 800th game of his NHL career. ... The Canucks visit Edmonton on Saturday before opening a three-game homestand against Colorado on Monday. ... The Ducks wrapped up a gruelling December that saw them play 11 of 15 games on the road and travel more than 13,800 kilometres. Anaheim kicks off a five-game homestand Sunday against Philadelphia.

---

