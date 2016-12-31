Ilya Samsonov records shutout as Russia shuts out Slovakia at world juniors

TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov stopped all 15 shots he faced as Russia shut out Slovakia 2-0 on Saturday to wrap-up preliminary round play at the world junior hockey championship.

Denis Guryanov opened the scoring midway through the second period on the power play for the Russians (2-2-0) with Yakov Trenin adding the other goal in the third.

Matej Tomek made 28 saves in net for Slovakia (1-3-0).

Russia plays Denmark in quarter-final action on Monday in Toronto while Slovakia travels to Montreal to face undefeated Sweden.