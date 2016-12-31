Leicester ends winless streak with 1-0 win v West Ham
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LEICESTER, England — Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.
Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.
Leicester moved up one spot in the standings — from 16th to 15th.
Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.