Lions' Riddick on injured reserve on eve of Packers game

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Detroit made the move Saturday, a day before hosting the Green Bay Packers with the NFC North title at stake.

The Lions had previously ruled Riddick out for the game Sunday night. They promoted wide receiver Jace Billingsley from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster, and put tight end Kennard Backman to the practice team. The Lions also added offensive tackle Riley Reiff to the injury report, listing him as questionable with a hip injury.

Riddick played in just 10 games this season because of injuries. He had 53 receptions for 371 yards and five touchdowns, and a team-high 357 yards rushing.

___