OHL Roundup: Makinen scores shootout winner as Greyhounds edge Storm

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Otto Makinen scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zachary Senyshyn and Liam Hawel scored in regulation for Sault Ste. Marie (27-8-2), which has picked up points in seven straight games (6-0-1).

Barret Kirwin and Nate Schnarr replied for the Storm (14-18-4).

Greyhounds goaltender Joseph Raaymakers made 27 saves, including on a penalty shot from Guelph's Nic Sicoly 12 seconds into overtime.

Anthony Popovich turned aside 36 shots in a losing effort.

---

SPITFIRES 4 FIREBIRDS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jeremiah Addison scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, then added another less than six minutes later, to lead the Spitfires over Flint.

Luke Boka and Aaron Luchuk also scored for Windsor (23-7-5).

Ryan Moore had both goals for the Firebirds (17-17-2), including one on a power play that gave Flint a short-lived 2-1 lead.

---

STEELHEADS 3 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Owen Tippett's power-play goal early in the second period stood as the winner as Mississauga topped the Battalion.

Tippett added a second goal, into an empty net, late in the third and Spencer Watson also scored for the Steelheads (13-16-7).

Brett McKenzie supplied the offence for North Bay (15-18-3), which has lost seven straight.

---

FRONTENACS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Cody Caron's goal one minute into the second period stood as the winner as Kingston downed the IceDogs.

Ted Nichol, Sam Harding and Jason Robertson, into an empty net, also scored for the Frontenacs (16-13-6).

Johnny Corneil had the lone goal for Niagara (11-18-7).

---

BULLDOGS 2 OTTERS 1 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Will Bitten scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift Hamilton over the Otters.

Matthew Strome scored in regulation for the Bulldogs (16-14-5).

Darren Raddysh opened the scoring for Erie (24-7-3).

---

WOLVES 3 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play in the second period, to lift Sudbury past the Colts.

Ryan Valentini also scored for the Wolves (16-18-3) and added an assist for a two-point game.

Giordano Finoro had the lone goal for Barrie (10-20-4).