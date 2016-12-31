QMJHL Roundup: Ratelle scores OT winner as Sagueneens top Oceanic

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Joey Ratelle scored 1:05 into overtime as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 on Saturday for their fourth straight win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Kelly Klima tied the game 14:18 into the third with his second goal of the game for Chicoutimi (19-14-3). Brendan Hamelin also scored twice.

Antoine Dufort-Plante had a hat trick for the Oceanic (16-18-3), who have dropped three straight. Alex Olivier Voyer had the other goal.

Sagueneens goaltender Xavier Potvin stopped 17 shots. Rimouski's Alexandre Lagace made 26 saves.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Phelix Martineau scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period en route to Cape Breton's win over the Mooseheads.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Screaming Eagles (20-15-3), who extended their winning streak to four games. Giovanni Fiore, Vasily Glotov and Bertrand Yannik also scored.

Bradley Kennedy and Raphael Lavoie scored for Halifax (15-18-3), which has lost eight straight.

---

ISLANDERS 2 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Pascal Aquin scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period to lift Charlottetown over the Wildcats for their third win in a row.

Tyler MacArthur opened the scoring for the Islanders (23-12-1) in the first period.

Jeremy McKenna scored for Moncton (13-23-0), which is on a three-game losing slide.

---

TITAN 7 SEA DOGS 5

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Antoine Morand's third-period goal stood as the winner as Acadie-Bathurst beat the Sea Dogs.

Christophe Boivin and Zachary Malatesta had a goal and two assists apiece for the Titan (19-16-3) and Vladimir Kuznetsov, Noah Dobson, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Jordan Maher also scored.

Bokondji Imama led Saint John (23-9-4) with two goals. Matthew Highmore had a goal and two assists and Alexandre Lafreniere and Alexandre Bernier rounded out the attack.

---

OLYMPIQUES 8 REMPARTS 3

QUEBEC CITY — Shawn Boudrais scored three goals and Vitalii Abramov had a goal and four assists to power Gatineau over the Remparts.

Zack MacEwen scored twice and added a helper, and Anthony Gagnon and Jeffrey Durocher also scored for the Olympiques (16-18-3).

Mathieu Ayotte had two goals for Quebec (20-14-4), including one shorthanded, and Olivier Garneau added another short-handed goal.

---

HUSKIES 4 FOREURS 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Manuel Wiederer's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie to lift the Huskies over Val-d'Or.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Peter Abbandonato also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (21-10-6) while Wiederer picked up an assist for a three-point outing.

Adam Marsh, Simon Lafrance and Francois Beauchemin found the back of the net for the Foreurs (16-19-3). Val-d'Or's Adam Marsh received a game misconduct for slashing in the third period.

---

CATARACTES 4 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jonathan Deschamps scored the eventual winner midway through the second period as Shawinigan doubled up the Phoenix for their seventh straight win.

Louis-Philip Fortin, Justin Bernier and Brandon Gignac, into an empty net, also scored for the Cataractes (24-9-2).

Hugo Roy, on a power play, and Chase Harwell replied for Sherbrooke (16-19-3).

---

TIGRES 3 DRAKKAR 2 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift Victoriaville over the Drakkar.

Vincent Lanoue tied the game late in the third and Alexandre Goulet also scored for the Tigres (20-14-4).

Vincent Deslauriers and Shawn Element had goals for Baie-Comeau (13-17-5), which has lost four in a row.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 ARMADA 3 (SO)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Nicolas Beaudin scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lead Drummondville over the Armada.

Charley Graaskamp scored twice for the Voltigeurs (17-16-3), including the tying goal early in the third, and Alex Barre-Boulet had the other.

Guillaume Beaudoin, Thomas Ethier and Miguel Picard, on a power play, supplied the offence for Blainville-Boisbriand (20-11-6), which has dropped six straight.