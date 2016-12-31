Robson-Kanu gives West Brom 2-1 victory at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu struck a second-half winner as West Bromwich Albion came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Shane Long had put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute, only for Matt Phillips to equalize two minutes later in a game between two mid-table sides.

Southampton enjoyed plenty of first-half possession and Ronald Koeman's side made it count shortly before the break, when Long sent a glancing header past goalkeeper Ben Foster from Dusan Tadic's corner.

Phillips replied for West Brom almost immediately, steering home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Robson-Kanu, who scored a memorable goal for Wales against Belgium at the European Championship, completed the turnaround in the 50th minute when he collected a reverse pass from Phillips before smashing a rising shot into the top corner.