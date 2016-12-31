Swansea loses 3-0 in 1st game after firing Bob Bradley

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea's miserable form continued in the first game following Bob Bradley's firing, with Bournemouth beating the English Premier League's bottom club 3-0 on Saturday.

Benik Afobe and Ryan Fraser scored first-half goals and substitute Josh King completed a comfortable win for Bournemouth in the 88th minute.

Under the caretaker command of Alan Curtis, Swansea slumped to a fourth straight defeat and faces a huge task to avoid the drop in 2017.

Swansea hopes to have a new manager in charge for Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace, with the favourite being former Derby manager and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement.

But it will need some rescue act to prolong the club's top-flight stay.

Having fired its American manager after the 4-1 thrashing on Monday by West Ham, Swansea was looking for an immediate lift — especially after Hull's draw with Everton on Friday night had dropped the Welsh side to the foot of the table.

Swansea has never had it so bad in the Premier League with only 12 points, half the total of midtable Bournemouth, at the halfway point of the season.

On-loan Jack Wilshere's pass to Fraser sparked panic in the 25th minute as Jordi Amat turned the Scot's cross goalward. Lukasz Fabianski produced an excellent point-blank save to prevent an own-goal, but Afobe was the first to react and strike the rebound home.

On the stroke of halftime Swansea looked helpless as Junior Stanislas played a one-two with Wilshere and fed the ball across the six-yard box for Fraser to finish for his second goal in four games.