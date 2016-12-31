US beat Canada 3-1 in world junior hockey
TORONTO — Colin White and Jordan Greenway scored early power-play goals and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to help the United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday for the top spot in Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
Jeremy Bracco also scored for the United States (4-0-0). White and Woll play at Boston College, Greenway at Boston University, and Bracco for Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.
Thomas Chabot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for Canada (3-1-0).
The Americans scored on two of their first three shots.
With Tyson Jost off for goalie interference, White scored at 4:31 by one-timing a pass from Greenway. Canadian
U.S. captain Luke Kunin was tossed from the game early in the second period. He flattened Myers behind the net and was given a five-minute interference major and game misconduct. Myers did not return.
Charlie McAvoy's tripping penalty gave Canada its second 5-on-3 advantage, and Chabot crept in from the point to beat Woll at 8:12 of the second.
Bracco restored the two-goal edge with 6:52 left in the period.
Sweden won Group A, beating the Czech Republic 5-2 in Montreal on Saturday for its 40th consecutive group stage win since 2007
Ottawa draft pick Jonathan Dahlen had a hat trick and Rasmus Asplund and Jens Looke also scored for Sweden (4-0-0). David Kase and Filip Hronek scored for the Czech Republic (1-1-2).
"We had a special game because we had nothing to play for," coach Tomas Monten said. "We'd already won the group, so we said, 'Forty games, 10 years, that's a record that will be tough to beat.' I think the players wanted to be involved in that historical moment and we used it as a trigger before the game."
The Swedes haven't lost a group stage game since they fell in overtime to the United States in 2007.