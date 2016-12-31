Vikings promote former Gophers WR Fruechte

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have added wide receiver Isaac Fruechte (FRIHK-tee) to the active roster for his NFL debut in the season finale, after placing safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve.

The move was made Saturday. The Vikings (7-8) host Chicago (3-12) on Sunday. Sendejo started 14 of the first 15 games before hurting his knee.

With Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) listed as doubtful and Charles Johnson (knee) listed as questionable against the Bears, Fruechte could see some playing time against the Bears with the Vikings eliminated from post-season contention.

Undrafted out of Minnesota last year, Fruechte spent his entire rookie season and most of this year on Minnesota's practice squad.

