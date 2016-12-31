WHL Roundup: Tyler Wong has five points in Hurricanes win over Tigers

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyler Wong had two goals and three assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes got past the Medicine Hat Tigers 9-7 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Giorgio Estephan scored twice and added two helpers while Ryley Lindgren had a goal and two assists for Lethbridge (20-13-5). Brett Davis, Ryan Vandervlis, Jordy Bellerive and Egor Babenko rounded out the attack.

Matt Bradley had two goals and three helpers for the Tigers (27-11-1), who had a six-game winning streak snapped. Mason Shaw chipped in with two goals and two assists and Chad Butcher, Max Gerlach and Zach Fischer supplied the rest of the offence. John Dahlstrom tacked on three helpers.

Stuart Skinner made 43 saves for the win and Nick Schneider kicked out 24-of-32 shots in defeat.

The Hurricanes were 3 for 5 on the power play while Medicine Hat scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

---

PATS 8 RAIDERS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Tyler Brown stopped all 24 shots he faced while Nick Henry and Lane Zablocki both struck twice as Regina blanked the Raiders.

Sam Steel and Austin Wagner had a goal and two assists apiece for the Pats (24-3-7). Liam Schioler and Rykr Cole also chipped in.

Ian Scott stopped 10-of-13 shots in 22:46 before giving way to Nicholas Sanders, who made 14 saves for Prince Albert (8-28-2).

---

BRONCOS 3 BLADES 2 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Kaden Elder scored the winner 2:11 into overtime as the Broncos edged Saskatoon.

Max Lajoie, on the power play, and Kole Gable found the back of the net in the second period for Swift Current (20-11-7). Travis Child made 21 saves.

Josh Paterson, on the power play, and Lukus MacKenzie gave the Blades (14-20-5) a 2-0 lead. Brock Hamm stopped 32 shots.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 WARRIORS 3 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Reid Duke had the winner late in extra time and Tyler Coulter scored two goals and an assist as the Wheat Kings topped Moose Jaw.

Connor Gutenberg scored 47 seconds into the first period for Brandon (17-15-4) and Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

Jayden Halbgewachs, Tristin Langan and Nikita Popugaev supplied the offence for the Warriors (21-9-6). Brody Willms kicked out 38 shots in net.

---

HITMEN 3 OIL KINGS 2

CALGARY — Andrew Fyten scored the winner and Cody Porter made 31 saves as the Hitmen held off Edmonton.

Andrei Grishakov, on the power play, and Beck Malenstyn also chipped in for Calgary (14-17-3).

Aaron Irving and Will Warm found the back of the net for the Oil Kings (17-17-4). Patrick Dea stopped 29-of-32 shots in net.

---

ICE 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Payton Lee stopped 41 shots and Zak Zborosky had a goal and two assists to lift Kootenay past the Rebels.

Vince Loschiavo, Matt Alfaro and Troy Murray rounded out the attack for the Ice (8-23-8).

Brandon Hagel scored for Red Deer (17-16-6) and Riley Lamb turned aside 21-of-24 shots.

---

ROYALS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Kaid Oliver scored the eventual winner and Griffen Outhouse made 26 saves as Victoria topped the Rockets.

Jack Walker opened the scoring for the Royals (20-15-4).

Nolan Foote responded on the power play in the third for Kelowna (23-14-2), which got 26 stops from Michael Herringer.

---

AMERICANS 6 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Parker AuCoin had a pair of goals and Rylan Parenteau stopped 25 shots to lead Tri-City past the Chiefs.

Michael Rasmussen, Maxwell James, Morgan Geekie and Parker Wotherspoon supplied the rest of the offence for the Americans (21-16-3).

Keanu Yamamoto, Ethan McIndoe and Kailer Yamamoto found the back of the net for Spokane (15-15-6). Dawson Weatherill made 24 saves.

---

BLAZERS 4 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Quinn Benjafield's power-play goal late in the second period was the winner as Kamloops doubled up the Giants.

Dallas Valentine, Garrett Pilon and Collin Shirley, into an empty net, also scored for the Blazers (23-14-2). Dylan Ferguson turned away 39 shots.

James Malm, on the power play, and Ty Ronning replied for Vancouver (14-20-3). Ryan Kubic kicked out 26-of-29 shots.

---

COUGARS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Jansen Harkins had two goals and an assist as Prince George rallied past the Silvertips.

Josh Curtis and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Cougars (27-10-2), who got 17 saves from Ty Edmonds.

Matt Fonteyne struck twice for Everett (25-5-6) and Dominic Zwerger added the other. Mario Petit stopped 21 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Cole Kehler made 40 saves and Skyler McKenzie scored the winner late in the third period to lift Portland over the Thunderbirds.

Keegan Iverson opened the scoring in the first for the Winterhawks (21-17-1).

Aaron Hyman had a power-play goal for Seattle (18-14-4) and Rylan Toth turned aside 34 shots.