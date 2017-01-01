AP Source: Jets keeping Bowles, Maccagnan for next season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets are making no changes in leadership, meaning both coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan will remain with the team next season.

The futures of both Bowles and Maccagnan were uncertain entering the season finale against Buffalo as New York struggled to a 5-11 record. But the person tells The Associated Press on Sunday that owner Woody Johnson has decided to keep both in place.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither decision has been announced publicly.

Bowles is 15-17 in his two-year tenure with New York, which hired him in January 2015 after firing Rex Ryan. He has been the subject of increased criticism by some fans and media in recent weeks because of a few ugly losses and questions about his in-game management and handling of the locker room.

Maccagnan is also in his second season with the Jets, but has also been criticized for the team's roster, which likely faces an overhaul this off-season .

___