NBA Capsules

ATLANTA — Tim Hardaway Jr. made a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and scored nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw, to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Hardaway made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining in overtime for a 113-112 lead. Paul Millsap grabbed the missed free throw before Dennis Schroder also made only one of two attempts with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Millsap scored a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a string of 11 straight losses to San Antonio since 2010.

Kawhi Leonard missed a last-second layup for San Antonio in overtime. Leonard also had a potential winning short jumper spin around the rim before falling out to end regulation.

Mike Budenholzer, in his fourth season as Atlanta's coach, finally earned his first win over San Antonio, where he was a former longtime assistant under Gregg Popovich.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead San Antonio.

RAPTORS 123, LAKERS 114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth quarter, and the Raptors held on to stop a two-game skid with the victory over Los Angeles.

Lowry also had nine rebounds and seven assists, while DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points in another big game in his hometown as the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors got back in winning form on the fifth stop of their six-game trip.

Nick Young hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for the Lakers. They emerged from a miserable December with their 15th loss in 17 games.

TRAIL BLAZERS 95, TIMBERWOLVES 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points and Portland overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Minnesota.

Mason Plumlee had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blazers. They were without star point guard Damian Lillard for the fourth straight game because of a sprained left ankle. McCollum made 16 of 25 shots, including a 30-foot 3-pointer with just over 2:30 to play to put the game out of reach.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points for the Timberwolves.

PISTONS 107, HEAT 98

MIAMI (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 27 points, Andre Drummond finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds and Detroit wore down depleted Miami.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 23 points for Detroit.

James Johnson scored 20 points and Wayne Ellington had 18 for Miami. The Heat were without what could have been a starting lineup — Goran Dragic (back), Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder), Josh McRoberts (foot) and Hassan Whiteside (eye).

PACERS 117, MAGIC 104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Indiana past Orlando Magic on Sunday.