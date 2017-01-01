Packers' Cobb out and Lions' Slay in with NFC North at stake
DETROIT — The Green Bay Packers are without three starters on
Receiver Randall Cobb, running back James Starks and
The Lions gained a key player, standout cornerback Darius Slay, and lost one, right tackle Riley Reiff. Slay returned to the lineup after missing a game with a hamstring injury. Detroit added Reiff to the injury report Saturday with a hip injury, and he wasn't cleared to play in what could be a blow to its chances of protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Also inactive for the Packers: QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, OT Kyle Murphy and LB Jayrone Elliott.
Also inactive for the Lions: QB Jake Rudock, CB Alex Carter, FB Michael Burton, LB Antwione Williams, C Travis Swanson, WR Jace Billingsley.
