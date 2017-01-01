Pistons rally past short-handed Heat, 107-98

MIAMI — Reggie Jackson scored 27 points, Andre Drummond finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons wore down the depleted Miami Heat for a 107-98 victory Sunday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 for Detroit, which improved to 1-17 this season when trailing at halftime. The Pistons outrebounded Miami 48-34 and held the Heat to 36 per cent shooting over the final 39 minutes.

James Johnson scored 20 points and Wayne Ellington had 18 for Miami, which got 14 from Josh Richardson and had a 14-point lead before the game turned.

Miami had 66 points in the first half, and 32 in the second.

The Heat were without what could have been a starting lineup — Goran Dragic (back), Dion Waiters (groin), Justise Winslow (shoulder), Josh McRoberts (foot) and Hassan Whiteside (eye).

With those five players out, along with Chris Bosh, those on the unable-to-go list for the Heat on Sunday are making more than $70 million this season. The starting five Miami used Sunday makes about a combined $9.7 million — most of that $6 million for Ellington — or roughly six times less than what Detroit's starters will earn this season.

Yet for a while, none of that mattered. Miami made its first eight shots, plus connected on 10 of its first 15 3-pointers.

And then the bubble burst.

After that sizzling first half, Miami scored 15 points in the third quarter and zero points in the first 5 minutes of the fourth. Detroit took command with a 27-8 run over a stretch of a little more than 8 minutes.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Marcus Morris returned after missing Friday's game in Atlanta with a sore left knee. ... The Pistons committed five fouls in the first 1:45 of the second quarter, but the Heat only got one trip to the line while in the bonus. ... Detroit lost Aron Baynes to an injury to his left leg early in the fourth quarter.

Heat: Whiteside was the only Miami player to been in every game this season. Miami has now used 14 different starting lineups in the last 29 games. ... Miami plans to have its injured players, except McRoberts, travel with them when they leave on Monday for a six-game trip that starts in Phoenix on Tuesday. ... Dragic, Winslow and Whiteside could all be back as early as Tuesday.

UDONIS AND UDRIH

The only current players in the NBA with names that start with "Ud" — Miami's Udonis Haslem and Detroit's Beno Udrih, a former Heat guard — chatted for a few minutes at midcourt before the game. Haslem logged a season-high 21 minutes for the shorthanded Heat. Udrih didn't play.

SPO AND STAN

Even as both endure rough seasons, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy remain among the NBA's winningnest active coaches. Among coaches with at least 500 games, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich is No. 1 in terms of winning percentage, Washington's Scott Brooks is No. 2 — followed by Spoelstra and Van Gundy, respectively.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Indiana on Tuesday, opening a quick two-game homestand.