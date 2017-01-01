Sports

Saturday's Games

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

At Toronto

United States 3 Canada 1

Russia 2 Slovakia 0

At Montreal

Sweden 5 Czech Republic 2

Finland 2 Switzerland 0

---

2017 Spengler Cup

Final in Davos, Switzerland

Canada 5 Lugano 2

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Montreal 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 6 Winnipeg 2

Calgary 4 Arizona 2

Vancouver 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)

Washington 6 New Jersey 2

Boston 3 Buffalo 1

Columbus 4 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 6 Colorado 2

Florida 3 Dallas 1

Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Chicago 5 Iowa 2

Albany 3 Hartford 1

Providence 4 Hershey 1

Syracuse 7 St. John's 5

Rochester 6 Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2

Binghamton 3 W-B/Scranton 2

San Diego 3 Texas 1

San Antonio 4 Tucson 2

Ontario 5 Stockton 4 (OT)

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Memphis 112 Sacramento 98

Cleveland 121 Charlotte 109

Milwaukee 116 Chicago 96

Oklahoma City 114 L.A. Clippers 88

Houston 129 New York 122

Utah 91 Phoenix 86

---

