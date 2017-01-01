Saturday's Games
2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
At Toronto
United States 3 Canada 1
Russia 2 Slovakia 0
At Montreal
Sweden 5 Czech Republic 2
Finland 2 Switzerland 0
---
2017 Spengler Cup
Final in Davos, Switzerland
Canada 5 Lugano 2
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 6 Winnipeg 2
Calgary 4 Arizona 2
Vancouver 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)
Washington 6 New Jersey 2
Boston 3 Buffalo 1
Columbus 4 Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 6 Colorado 2
Florida 3 Dallas 1
Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Chicago 5 Iowa 2
Albany 3 Hartford 1
Providence 4 Hershey 1
Syracuse 7 St. John's 5
Rochester 6 Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 2
Binghamton 3 W-B/Scranton 2
San Diego 3 Texas 1
San Antonio 4 Tucson 2
Ontario 5 Stockton 4 (OT)
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Memphis 112 Sacramento 98
Cleveland 121 Charlotte 109
Milwaukee 116 Chicago 96
Oklahoma City 114 L.A. Clippers 88
Houston 129 New York 122
Utah 91 Phoenix 86
---