WHL Roundup: Minulin scores OT winner as Broncos topple Blades 5-4

SASKATOON — Artyom Minulin scored 2:53 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos stifled Saskatoon's comeback for a 5-4 victory over the Blades on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Glenn Gawdin had a hat trick for Swift Current (21-11-7) and Conner Chaulk also scored.

Braylon Shmyr scored twice and added an assist for the Blades (14-20-6), who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game in the third period. Caleb Fantillo and Jesse Shynkaruk, with the tying goal 15:43 into the third, also scored.

Broncos goaltender Travis Child made 38 saves. Saskatoon's Logan Flodell stopped 26 shots in the losing effort.

---

OIL KINGS 4 HITMEN 3 (OT)

EDMONTON — Lane Bauer found the back of the net 21 seconds into overtime to lift the Oil Kings over Calgary.

Colton Kehler scored twice in regulation for Edmonton (18-17-4) and Trey Fix-Wolansky had the other goal.

A pair of power-play goals from Mark Kastelic and Beck Malenstyn gave the Hitmen (14-17-4) a 2-0 lead before the Oil Kings replied with three straight goals. Matteo Gennaro tied the game early in the third.

---

PATS 7 RAIDERS 2

REGINA — Austin Wagner scored two goals and set up another to lead the Pats over Prince Albert.

Adam Brooks had a goal and two assists for Regina (25-3-7) and Braydon Buziak, Nick Henry, Bryan Lockner and Riley Woods also scored.

Tim Vanstone and Cavin Leth scored for the Raiders (8-29-2).