WHL Roundup: Tyler Sandhu scores twice as Americans get past Chiefs

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tyler Sandhu scored twice on the power play, including an empty netter, as the Tri-City Americans got past the Spokane Chiefs 3-1 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Vladislav Lukin had the winner in the third period for Tri-City (22-16-3). Rylan Parenteau stopped 29 shots.

Riley McKay opened the scoring for the Chiefs (15-16-6) and Jayden Sittler turned away 30-of-32 shots.

The Americans were 2 for 5 on the power play while Spokane was scoreless on three opportunities.

---

ROYALS 6 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jack Walker, Matthew Phillips, Tyler Soy and Regan Nagy all had a goal and an assist as Victoria downed the Blazers.

Dante Hannoun and Ethan Price also chipped in for the Royals (21-15-4), who got 30 saves from Griffen Outhouse.

Nick Chyzowski responded late in the third for Kamloops (23-15-2). Dylan Ferguson turned away 31-of-36 shots in 41 minutes before giving way to Max Palaga, who made six saves.

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 WARRIORS 1 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — James Shearer scored the winner 2:40 into overtime on the power play to lift Brandon past the Warriors.

Stelio Mattheos tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal late in the third period for the Wheat Kings (18-15-4), who won their third in a row. Jordan Papirny made 35 saves.

Noah Gregor opened the scoring on the man advantage for Moose Jaw (21-9-7). Zach Sawchenko stopped 36 shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luke Ormsby scored the winner midway through the third period to lift Seattle over the Winterhawks.

Zack Andrusiak tied the game 2-2 earlier in the third and Scott Eansor had a short-handed goal in the second for the Thunderbirds (19-14-4). Rylan Toth made 20 saves.

Ryan Hughes and Cody Glass supplied the offence for Portland (21-18-1). Cole Kehler turned away 30 shots.